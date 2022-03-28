ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 outbreak leads to lockdown in Shanghai

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yp4Zv_0es9sVpq00

China’s largest city is under a COVID-19 lockdown as of Monday.

26 million people live in Shanghai, which is dealing with the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic started.

The eastern part of the city began its lockdown early Monday morning.

Residents will be tested for coronavirus during this time, before the western part of the city follows the same protocols.

The five-day lockdown includes orders to work from home, as well as the suspension of public transit and ride share services.

The city had previously issued smaller lockdowns on a rolling basis, throughout neighborhoods.

This is the first time Shanghai has entered a full, city-wide lockdown.

3,500 people in the Chinese city tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Nationwide, there were more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported on the same day.

