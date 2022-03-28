Millions of Americans could see credit scores jump by 100 points after reporting change – are you set to benefit?

A TEN-POINT boost to your credit score is huge, but one hundred points is a game-changer.

Thanks to a recent reporting update, this is exactly the sort of credit increase consumers could see this summer.

Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion are all making important changes in July Credit: Getty

Beginning in July, three credit reporting agencies, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, will wipe medical debts from consumers’ credit reports.

“For some people, it could lift their credit score 100 points or more, somebody who otherwise had really good credit and is dragged down by this one instance of medical debt,” Ted Rossman, a senior banking analyst, told Yahoo Finance Live.

Right now, an estimated 43million Americans have medical debt.

The problem is drastic - in the second quarter of 2021, 58% of all bills in collections were medical bills.

The reporting update comes with several welcome changes.

As noted, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion will remove approximately 70% of medical debt from consumer reports.

In addition to removing medical debt from consumers’ reports, unpaid medical debt will soon take a year – not six months – to show up on a person’s credit report.

And finally, beginning in early 2023, medical debts under $500 will no longer be reported to credit agencies.

What prompted the changes?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has sounded the alarm on medical debt for a while.

They have called medical billing and collection practices “concerning” as they often lack transparency in pricing.

It said this leaves families "trapped in a doom loop between medical providers and insurance companies".

How will consumers benefit?

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 1 in 10 Americans have a minimum of $250 in medical debt.

Even worse - these debts can stay on your credit report for up to seven years, regardless of whether you've paid them.

These new changes will take away an incredible amount of stress for millions of Americans.

The ultimate goal is to allow Americans to focus on their recovery instead of their bills.

“These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to helping facilitate access to fair and affordable credit for all consumers,” the credit reporting firms stated in the release.

