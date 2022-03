A QAnon supporter accused of murdering his two young children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico told the FBI he thought he was Neo from The Matrix in an interview days after his arrest, a newly released federal search warrant has revealed.Matthew Taylor Coleman, a surf instructor from Santa Barbara, California, told agents he thought ‘Q’ – the supposed leader of the infamous cult – was “actually talking to him”. He also discussed time travel, and teleportation, and claimed his children had told him about babies “being placed in fireworks, food and walls”.Mr Coleman, 40, was arrested on 9...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO