ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Rules for dogs on the beach at Folly Beach

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — At Folly Beach, dogs are not allowed on the beach from 10...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS
WESH

Video shows giant shark at Ponce Inlet dog beach

PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Central Florida family spotted a huge shark feeding close to the shore of a Ponce Inlet dog beach Monday night. "That is a big shark," a man is heard saying. "Look how close it is to the beach." See the video in the player...
PONCE INLET, FL
Chris Young

3 Beautiful Beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the United States, and we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches you should definitely explore this year. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are on a holiday with your close friends, there is something to do for everybody. In fact, that's one of the best things about Florida - there is something for everybody. Also, the budget should not be a problem, since you can splurge if you feel like it, but it's just as easily to find cheap and nice accommodation on a budget.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

10 highest-rated restaurants on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Tired after a long day of sun, surf, and sand? Talk a walk down Center Street and pop into a popular local restaurant for a quick bite and refreshing beverage. We compiled a list of the most popular eateries on Folly Beach. In order to qualify, the restaurant must have at […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Folly Beach, SC
Lifestyle
City
Folly Beach, SC
Folly Beach, SC
Government
Syracuse.com

The 10 most popular dog breeds in US: Poodles leap into top 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
PETS
Complex

Dog Left at Animal Shelter by Owners Who Thought He Might Be Gay

A dog named Fezco was dumped at an animal shelter in North Carolina by his former owners because they thought he was gay after he humped another male canine, HuffPost reports. Fezco, who is an unknown breed and either four or five years old, is currently being held at Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle as he awaits to find a new home.
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#On The Beach#Wciv
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
AL.com

American Kennel Club 2022 top dogs: What breeds are on the rise?

The American Kennel Club released its annual popularity rankings Tuesday, with one breed making the first appearance in the top five most popular dog breeds in nearly a quarter-century. • Deals on St. Patrick’s Day dog toys, more deals on clearance items from Chewy.com. The club’s annual rankings are...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter…

You can give people resources that might help keep their pup. Here are some ways to deal with problems before you return your dog to the shelter. The post Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter… appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
L. Cane

Stray Cats Save a Restaurant, and Owner Pays it Forward with a Cat Sanctuary

Sometimes, you do a good deed without giving it a second thought because it is the right thing to do - even if it comes with a cost. And occasionally, that good deed snowballs into something even better. That's exactly what happened when Nakoki Teroka laid eyes on a stray cat that showed up at his struggling restaurant on a rainy day.
CatTime

Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect

There's a special holiday on March 28th called Respect Your Cat Day! Here are a few tips for showing your feline respect that they can appreciate. The post Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
Awesome 92.3

11 Photos of Your Dogs and 1Cute Cat Photo

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
SEDALIA, MO
Fox News

5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you

It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy