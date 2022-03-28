ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 Oscar moments that you need to talk about when you stop discussing The Slap

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunday night, audiences tuned in to the 94th Academy Awards and, while it was a whole, long awards show featuring singing and dancing and all the usual stuff, one moment has overshadowed basically everything else that happened. But did you know the show included many moments that weren’t televised...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

All The Stars Presenting and Performing at the 2022 Oscars

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, artists will take the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform nominees for Best Original Song. Four out of the five nominated songs will be performed at this year's Oscars, including ones from first-time nominees Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Ryan
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Zendaya
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
B.j. Novak
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Chloé Zhao
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Slap#Actor#Coda
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
AFP

The Oscars: five memorable moments

The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the gala has generated some remarkable moments in its more than 90-year history -- some funny, some moving and some confounding.  The following is a look at some of the most unforgettable moments in Oscars history: - And the best picture goes to... oops - The most memorable moment in recent Oscars history happened in 2017, when the Academy's top prize was briefly handed to dreamy musical "La La Land," when coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" was the actual winner.
MOVIES
Polygon

Will Smith’s best performances that probably should have won Oscars

Will Smith has been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars in his illustrious career, the latest being for his performance as ultimate tennis dad Richard Williams in King Richard (which also earned him his first Best Picture nomination as a producer). Smith is the rare bona fide movie star, a crowd-pleaser who has delighted audiences in a variety of roles for decades. It is frankly bizarre that he has never won an Oscar — King Richard follows Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness as his acting nominations, and we’ll see Sunday night if that translates to his first win.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
GEORGIA STATE
EW.com

Oscars 2022 red carpet livestream: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show

The 94th Academy Awards will kick off later today, but before the ceremony commences, film and awards show enthusiasts won't want to miss PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, EW senior awards editor Gerrad Hall, People (The TV Show!) senior...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
NOLA.com

How will this year’s Oscars make history? Let us count the ways …

Every year, the Academy promises its Oscars telecast will be different, and every year it does precious little to follow through. But, as it tries to lure viewers following last year’s historically low ratings, this year really could be different. Even before the big show starts, Oscar history has...
ENTERTAINMENT
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Too Many Tunes at the Oscars?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
CELEBRITIES
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
74K+
Followers
39K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy