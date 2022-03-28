ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Two Rainey Street Bars Closed Permanently Over the Weekend

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Rainey bars closed permanently over the weekend in downtown Austin. The Container Bar at 90 Rainey Street and Bungalow at 92 Rainey Street held their last days of service on Sunday, March 27. The Rainey addresses will become the future home of a new 55-story high-rise condo building,...

austin.eater.com

