Two Rainey Street Bars Closed Permanently Over the Weekend

Ricky’s Fish Tacos by taquero Ricky Piña has announced last Friday that it will cease sales to the public for the foreseeable future. Long operating out of a truck along Riverside Drive next to the LA River, Piña began as a stand in 2009 before settling into Silver Lake next to Vons on Sunset Boulevard with a truck in 2013. Tired of the grueling work of doing a taco truck, Piña announced that he was looking to sell the business and move back to Tijuana back in December 2020, but had continued to operate. When asked on Twitter about the reason for this month’s temporary closure, Piña said part of the reason was due to ongoing construction along the busy street. While it’s unclear how long the truck will be closed to the public, the taquero did say it would be available for catering jobs.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO