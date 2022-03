The Buffalo Bills’ journey toward a new $1.4 billion stadium inched closer to reality in a matter of minutes on Monday. New York and Erie County officials reached a 30-year deal with the Bills calling for $850 million in public financing for the 62,000-seat, open-air stadium slated to open for the 2026 season. Around the same time, league owners unanimously approved a $200 million loan for construction costs of the project at the NFL’s owners meetings — which Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are required to at least match.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO