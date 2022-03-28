Laboratory Analyst

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly 8-hour gap in official White House records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he would make “no apologies” and wasn’t “walking anything back” after his weekend comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” attempting to turn the page on a controversy that clouded his recent trip to Europe.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism even as the two nations planned to return Wednesday to talks that could produce a framework for ending the war that has imposed an increasingly punishing toll. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime, delivering a long-awaited win for civil rights advocates. “Hundreds of similar bills have failed to pass. Over the years, several federal hate crime laws were enacted. ... But no federal law — no federal law expressly prohibited lynching. None. Until today,” Biden said to applause.
Recent surges of COVID-19 cases around the world have brought on questions and concerns about one particular sub variant of the virus — BA.2. BA.2, along with its sister variants BA.1 and BA.3, are all different versions of the omicron strain. BA.1, the most common of the three variants after omicron, was first discovered in November, was effectively the sole cause of the large spike in coronavirus cases around the world in December and January.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband Prince Philip. The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin amid Democratic hopes of reviving talks with him over the party’s derailed social and environment plan. The...
LVIV, Ukraine/KYIV OUTSKIRTS March 30 (Reuters) - Some Russian units suffering heavy losses in Ukraine had been forced to return home and to neighbouring Belarus, British military intelligence said a day after Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacted with...
