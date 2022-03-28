Laboratory Analyst

Recent surges of COVID-19 cases around the world have brought on questions and concerns about one particular sub variant of the virus — BA.2. BA.2, along with its sister variants BA.1 and BA.3, are all different versions of the omicron strain. BA.1, the most common of the three variants after omicron, was first discovered in November, was effectively the sole cause of the large spike in coronavirus cases around the world in December and January.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO