Logan, UT

Rep. Johnson knows government knows best

Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to congratulate State House Representative Dan Johnson for reaching what he surely must consider to be the height of his legislative career: taking on Big Children and winning. Not just anyone could...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Look what Biden has done to our country?

It’s exceptionally difficult to sit back and not scream “We told you so” at the top of our lungs. It may not even be kind, so how do we wake people up? The evidences of the complete lack of intelligence, honesty and political savvy of Mr. Biden and his pupetmasters are stark. Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Schumer to name a few are representative of the deeply flawed modern day Democrat party. I was not a fan of the morals of JFK but he loved America. For those of you youngsters, he said “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” If he were to state that today, he would be vilified because it may cause someone to feel bad.
Herald-Journal

Feasting on the Word of God: Wild game dinner brings different faiths together

“I thought it was a great community event. It’s important to know what your priorities are in life,” said Ross Lundquist, of Preston, Idaho. “This event was an opportunity of mutual interest in hunting. I appreciate his experiences with hunting that he wove into a gospel message with his talk,” said Nolan Hargis, of Logan, who learned about the event from his pastor at the Gospel Peace Church in Logan, Utah.
WHO 13

$450 million plant needs funding and workers, candidate for governor has plan to raise pay for best teachers

The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — A new project could keep more beef in Iowa, bring another major employer to the state and pay hundreds of workers a better-than-average paycheck, the owner of a Des Moines cattle industry construction firm said. Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company owner Chad Tentiger said his beef-processing facility in […]
Herald-Journal

Election letters policy

Starting this week, The Herald Journal has a special policy in place for letters pertaining to the June 28 Cache Valley primary election. To ensure there is enough space to publish all letters endorsing candidates and discussing political issues, election-related letters will be subject to a 250-word limit, as opposed to the 450-word limit for other submissions. Also, no election letters will be accepted after 5 p.m. Monday, June 20.
Herald-Journal

An endorsement for Mike Petersen

I’m writing this letter in support of Mike Petersen for District 2 in the Utah State House of Representatives. I’ve known Mike for several years and although I am not in his district, I have been very impressed with his willingness to educate me on the anything going on in the State Legislature. I can text or call him and at any time and he is always willing to answer any questions. He is very easy to talk to and explains the issues so I can understand them. I support Mike for the Utah House of Representatives District 2 and encourage you to vote for him.
Herald-Journal

■ Preston Posts - March 23, 2022

Did you find any painted rocks yet? Happy Hide and Seek Day are on Fridays after 9 a.m. to look for the painted rocks that Jerri Jensen paints and hides the rocks in various places in Franklin County. Then post your find on the Facebook page of Idaho Rocks group.
Herald-Journal

Logan ranks No. 10 nationally in population growth

The Logan metropolitan area saw the 10th highest population growth rate in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. But Logan, with 2.9% growth over the given year, was not the only place in Utah making the list. The...
NewsBreak
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Josh Wheeler

I’m running for the Idaho House of Representatives in District 35. My opposition has already stated that I am a nice guy, but not a conservative. Although I appreciate the acknowledgement that I am a good person, I find it necessary to set the record straight on my political beliefs. I’m a traditional conservative, born and raised in eastern Idaho. The communities here instilled me with a strong belief that the government closest to the people is the most effective form of government. I learned that our Idaho public education system gives a strong foundation for our kids to become involved citizens. I saw that involved parents are key to those success stories. I learned that the incredible work ethic lived by the people of eastern Idaho means those students will go on to make a positive difference anywhere. I know that responsible fiscal policy, the rule of law, and a commitment to decency and decorum helps create and maintain the strong, safe communities that raise and encourage young men and women to participate in our representative republic. The constitution is one of the great miracles of our country. How grateful I am for our country’s founders, and the strong foundation they laid for us to build upon. I support the 2nd amendment. I am pro-life. I believe in low taxes, small government and common sense conservative policy. I’m a family man, married to my high school sweetheart now for 24 years. Idaho values worked for us, and I want to ensure that Idaho values work for all the families of eastern Idaho. That’s why I got involved as a local city councilperson. I saw that the values I had been raised with could make a difference in my neighbor’s lives. And that’s why I’ve chosen now to run for the House of Representatives: To be the nice guy conservative that represents the people who raised me right."
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
