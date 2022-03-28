Rep. Johnson knows government knows best

I’m running for the Idaho House of Representatives in District 35. My opposition has already stated that I am a nice guy, but not a conservative. Although I appreciate the acknowledgement that I am a good person, I find it necessary to set the record straight on my political beliefs. I’m a traditional conservative, born and raised in eastern Idaho. The communities here instilled me with a strong belief that the government closest to the people is the most effective form of government. I learned that our Idaho public education system gives a strong foundation for our kids to become involved citizens. I saw that involved parents are key to those success stories. I learned that the incredible work ethic lived by the people of eastern Idaho means those students will go on to make a positive difference anywhere. I know that responsible fiscal policy, the rule of law, and a commitment to decency and decorum helps create and maintain the strong, safe communities that raise and encourage young men and women to participate in our representative republic. The constitution is one of the great miracles of our country. How grateful I am for our country’s founders, and the strong foundation they laid for us to build upon. I support the 2nd amendment. I am pro-life. I believe in low taxes, small government and common sense conservative policy. I’m a family man, married to my high school sweetheart now for 24 years. Idaho values worked for us, and I want to ensure that Idaho values work for all the families of eastern Idaho. That’s why I got involved as a local city councilperson. I saw that the values I had been raised with could make a difference in my neighbor’s lives. And that’s why I’ve chosen now to run for the House of Representatives: To be the nice guy conservative that represents the people who raised me right."

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO