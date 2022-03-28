Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer going free for 2 weeks

Later this week, Call of Duty: Warzone players will get the chance to check out Season 2 Reloaded, which will see a number of exciting changes. Activision claims that Rebirth Island Reinforced will result in the map getting the "biggest update since original release." When Reloaded drops, the map's Stronghold and Prison Yard will be altered, and there will be a new point of interest: the Docks. In addition to the map changes, players can look forward to new and returning modes, features, and rewards. All in all, it's looking pretty exciting, and it's all set to appear in the game starting on March 23rd.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO