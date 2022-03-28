ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Announces New Release Date And Fans Can't Contain Themselves

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qm8rB_0es9p0lb00
Photo: Getty Images

Let the countdown begin… We’re days away from new Harry Styles music, and fans can hardly contain themselves. The pop artist revealed the new release date on his social media channels on Monday (March 28). Styles shared a series of photos in the post, simply announcing that “As It Was” is due to debut on Friday (April 1). The post had fans begging to know more, and some were even anxious that it “would be a really cruel april fools joke,” commenters cautioned.

Styles’ fans were also skeptical at first when they first saw his new album announcement, checking to make sure they weren’t looking at a fake account before allowing themselves to express excitement about the new album. The “As It Was” announcement comes shortly after Styles confirmed that his new album is “coming soon.” Harry’s House is set to drop on May 20, becoming the first project since releasing Fine Line in 2019. The mysterious video he shared to preview the album includes a few shots of bright yellow daffodils, hustling traffic, cheering crowds and more, as Styles steps onto the stage of am empty theater and a yellow house raises above him. See his latest announcement here:

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio

149K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Harry Styles gearing up to release third album

The former One Direction star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he will be unveiling Harry's House on 20 May. He wrote alongside album artwork depicting him standing in an upside-down room, with furniture floating above him, "Harry's House. May 20TH”. Harry didn't divulge any further details about the record but did share a 40-second teaser clip online in which he is seen stepping onto a theatre stage and smiling at the camera as a yellow house set design rises behind him.
MUSIC
People

Harry Styles Announces New Album Harry's House Is Coming in May

The third time's the charm for Harry Styles. The Grammy-winning "Watermelon Sugar" singer has announced his third album, titled Harry's House, will be released on May 20. The record will contain 13 songs, according to a press release. Styles, 28, shared the new album cover on social media, which features...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging
HollywoodLife

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Kiss In Rare PDA Photo On Instagram

The power couple, who have been dating for less than a year, shared a romantic kiss while dressed to the nines for a fancy occasion. Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, are so in love. The celebrity couple packed on the PDA in a sweet snapshot that the British TV personality posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. They were both dressed in fancy attire while sharing a romantic kiss on the lips. Ant, who looked overjoyed to be kissing his gorgeous gal, wore a dark blue tuxedo, which matched the Oscar winner‘s stylish floral dress.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Celebrity Workout Buddies: Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Chris Pratt and More

Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side. Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her […]
FITNESS
SheKnows

Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Had A Mini 'The Office' Reunion at The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. We already know the 2022 Oscars were the place to be last night for anyone and everyone in Hollywood. And while there were a number of stars at the Dolby Theater for the evening’s festivities, some celebs opted to hit up a few Oscars parties instead. Among those famous faces, The Office alums Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had a mini-reunion a the Vanity Fair Oscars party and were completely dressed to impress. Kaling looked absolutely stunning in a canary yellow dress with silver sequined bodice that featured a one-shoulder strap. The gown also...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on May 20, and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “Treat People With Kindness” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
KXLY

Dylan O’Brien backs Taylor Swift to direct movies

Dylan O’Brien thinks Taylor Swift would be a “wonderful” film director. The ‘Maze Runner’ actor starred opposite Sadie Sink in the 32-year-old singer’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ project last year and he was very impressed with the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s vision for the project and her “instincts” as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy