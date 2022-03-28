ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney Vows to Help Repeal Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘It Should Never Have Passed’

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law on Monday, The Walt Disney Company issued a statement vowing to help repeal the controversial legislation.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the statement reads. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Disney’s public opposition to the law follows an employee walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek ’s mishandling of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Earlier this month, Chapek drew backlash for Disney’s quiet response to the bill as it made its way through the Florida legislature, as well as a report that the company has given money to the bill’s sponsors. Variety exclusively reported that before the bill passed the Florida Senate, LGBTQ Disney employees sent the CEO and other company leaders a letter requesting the company “issue a public statement condemning anti-LGBTQIA+ policies in the U.S.”

When Chapek did issue a public statement, which claimed the “biggest impact” Disney can make “in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content” it produces, he sparked outrage for taking a soft stance.

At a shareholders meeting days later, Chapek announced that Disney would pledge $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ rights organizations, also saying he would meet with Gov. DeSantis to discuss Disney’s “concerns” about the legislation.

Pixar employees then issued a letter demanding Disney withdraw financial support of all legislatures who supported the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and “take a decisive public stand” against the legislation and others like it. The letter also alleges that Disney corporate executives have demanded cuts from “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection… regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

Comments / 84

Knife Collector
1d ago

Disney employees got arrested for sex trafficking. The whole company is sick to it's core. Once upon a time it wasn't. Those were the days.

Reply
52
Srd Drs
1d ago

Disney caught protecting 108 employees arrested for child grooming and other crimes against children. Your children are not safe at any Disney properties. Some will disappear for good, never to be seen again due to child trafficking, kidnap and subsequent murder. you've been warned..

Reply(2)
38
debbie
1d ago

I hope Disney loses lots of money over this. Who wants their kids being taught these kinds of things at that age..Perverts is who..

Reply
50
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, From Jokes to Somber Messages

Click here to read the full article. In a moment that will forever define the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage after Chris Rock improvised a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and smacked him in the face. While the joke — which poked fun at Jada’s shaved head, after the actress has been vocal about her alopecia diagnosis since 2018 — was in bad taste, fans and attendees at the show alike were absolutely stunned at the hit, which at first seemed improvised, but turned out to be a real-life emotional outburst from Smith. Further complicating the evening...
CELEBRITIES
