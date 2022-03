TOMS RIVER – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for the family of the 24-year-old man who was tragically killed in a freak motorcycle accident Sunday night. On March 13, Nicholas Cacciapaglia was learning how to ride a motorcycle for the first time in the parking lot of Ocean County Power Sports when he lost control of the bike, struck a curb and entered into oncoming traffic on Route 37. He was hit by a passing car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

