Scotland new boy Aaron Hickey loving first taste of international football

By Anthony Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Aaron Hickey is revelling in his first taste of senior international football after making his Scotland debut in last Thursday’s friendly against Poland.

The 19-year-old Bologna wing-back earned his maiden call-up for this month’s double-header and has loved the experience so far.

“I was a wee bit shocked when I saw I was in the squad,” Hickey said in an interview with the Scottish Football Association. “I was trying to stay calm, but I was like, ‘This is mental’. It’s just an amazing achievement.

“It’s been good meeting all the boys. There are obviously some top players in there, so it’s nice to get a wee chat with them. It’s a good experience for me and I’m just trying to take in as much as I can.”

Hickey made his debut as a 67th-minute replacement for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor against Poland.

“It was amazing for me and my family,” said the former Hearts player. “It was a dream come true to play for my country. I’m delighted.

“I was warming up and Naisy (coach Steven Naismith) said, ‘It’s you’. So I ran back, took my bib off and was like, ‘This is it, this is me playing for my country’. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a young kid.”

Hickey, who hopes to win his second cap in Tuesday’s friendly away to Austria, has been linked with AC Milan and Aston Villa after making a big impact in Serie A since moving from Hearts to Bologna in summer 2020.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot off the pitch within myself in Italy,” he said. “Football-wise I’ve added a bit more tactically and defensively. It’s been good for me. I’ve learned both lifestyle and football-wise since going to Italy.

“When I first arrived, I got a couple of games then I had Covid and a few injuries, but this season I’ve managed to crack on and get game time. I’ve played most games this season so I’m just trying to keep going.”

The Independent

