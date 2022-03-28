Vanderpump Rules’ LALA Kent talks book and more!

America’s favorite TV personality, bestselling author, powerhouse businesswoman, and now most importantly mother to her infant daughter Ocean, Lala Kent, began her rise to Hollywood stardom on Bravo TV’s hit show “Vanderpump Rules.”

Before taking her entrepreneurial skills off-screen using her trademarked phrase and hashtag “Give Them Lala” and creating three successful lifestyle brands: Give Them Lala Beauty , Give Them Lala Skin , and most recently with the birth of her daughter Ocean Kent she has launched Give Them Lala Baby .

GET THE BOOK (Paperbook) : Give Them Lala | Book by Lala Kent | Official Publisher Page | Simon & Schuster (simonandschuster.com)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.