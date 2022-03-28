ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Most Extreme Weather In Florida's History

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

The United States has been experiencing some strange and unprecedented weather occurrences over the last decade. Stronger hurricanes, bigger wildfires, unusual snowstorms , and megadroughts are just some of the things Americans had to grapple with.

For example, California's Death Valley recorded one of the highest temperatures on the planet in August 2020: 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the same region that holds the world record, which was set in July 1913.

To contextualize these recent weather events, Stacker listed the most extreme temperatures and precipitation in every state's recorded history. Researchers looked at the most recent data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee.

Here's what they found for Florida:

  • All-time highest temperature: 109° F (Monticello 5 SE on June 29, 1931)
  • All-time lowest temperature: -2° F (Tallahassee on Feb.13, 1899)
  • All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 23.28 inches (Key West International Airport on Nov.11–12, 1980)
  • All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 4 inches (Milton Experiment Station on March 6, 1954)

Stacker also dropped some extra tidbits about how bad the weather got in the Sunshine State:

"1980's Hurricane Jeanne indirectly struck Florida's Key West with heavy rainfall after it first formed in the Gulf of Mexico. But it did result in the heaviest rainfall Florida had ever witnessed within one day. Florida was struck in 2004 by four back-to-back major hurricanes within six weeks. An estimated depth of rainfall calculated following Hurricane Easy Sept. 5, 1950, revealed 38.7 inches fell in Yankeetown, Florida. The value is thought to be accurate, but being an estimate isn’t counted as an official observation."

Click here to check out Stacker's full report.

