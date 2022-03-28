ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Judge rules Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2y7Q_0es9ji6w00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump and his legal adviser, John Eastman , likely committed multiple federal crimes in their effort to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden ‘s 2020 election victory, a federal judge ruled on Monday in a civil case involving subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

U.S. District Judge David Carter said in a 44-page decision on whether some of Eastman’s private communications should be shielded from the panel that he found it “more likely than not” that the two engaged in criminal conduct.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter, who was appointed by former President Clinton, wrote. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election.”

Carter said there was enough evidence to find a likelihood that Trump committed at least two felonies: obstruction of an official proceeding, a serious charge that has been brought against hundreds of Capitol riot defendants, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The ruling has no direct bearing on whether Trump will face criminal charges over his efforts to undermine the 2020 results. Carter’s decision came in a dispute over a subset of documents that the select committee had demanded in its subpoena.

The dispute centers on whether the documents are protected under attorney-client privilege. The select committee had argued that even where privilege applies, the judge should examine whether the documents in question fall under the crime-fraud exception, which exempts records that were used in furtherance of a crime or civil fraud.

Carter found that just one document in the tranche could be considered privileged if not for the crime-fraud exception.

Supreme Court fight shows GOP wants to steer clear of Trump

The judge characterized the document as a draft memo that was prepared for Trump attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani and forwarded to Eastman. Carter said the memo called for then-Vice President Pence to intervene during Congress’s Jan. 6 certification to reject electors from states where the results had been contested by Trump and his allies.

“This may have been the first time members of President Trump’s team transformed a legal interpretation of the Electoral Count Act into a day-by-day plan of action,” Carter wrote. “The draft memo pushed a strategy that knowingly violated the Electoral Count Act, and Dr. Eastman’s later memos closely track its analysis and proposal.”

The judge ruled that ten of the documents in the subset were privileged and should be withheld, but ordered Eastman to turn over the other 101 records to congressional investigators.

But while the ruling was narrowly-tailored and came in a civil dispute over Eastman’s legal challenge to a subpoena, Carter’s explosive findings mark the first time that a judge has found a reasonable likelihood that Trump broke the law in trying to remain in power.

Still, Carter acknowledged that the case before him is not positioned to address who should be assigned responsibility for last year’s attack on the Capitol.

“More than a year after the attack on our Capitol, the public is still searching for accountability,” the judge wrote. “This case cannot provide it. The Court is tasked only with deciding a dispute over a handful of emails. This is not a criminal prosecution; this is not even a civil liability suit. At most, this case is a warning about the dangers of ‘legal theories’ gone wrong, the powerful abusing public platforms, and desperation to win at all costs.”

“If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution,” Carter continued. “If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

14K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WRBL News 3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Law#Democratic Elections#House#Capitol
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump signals he won't run with Pence in 2024

Former President Donald Trump all but ruled out choosing his former vice president, Mike Pence, as a running mate were he to run again in 2024. “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump told the Washington Examiner in an interview published Wednesday. Trump pointed to Pence’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WEKU

Trump files lawsuit against Clinton, Democrats for Russia claims

Former President Donald Trump has filed a sweeping RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others, alleging that they "maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that [Trump] was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty [Russia]" to try and rig the 2016 election. "The Defendants, blinded by...
POTUS
KPBS

FRONTLINE: Plot to Overturn The Election

Premieres Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, March 31 at 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App!. One year after President Biden's inauguration, more than two thirds of Republican voters believe his election was illegitimate — and the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is now a defining issue of the Republican Party. Yet the story of how lies about election fraud made their way to the center of American politics has not been fully told.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy