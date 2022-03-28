Taylor Police seek to identify suspect in plasma center burglary

QUARYVILLE, PA — The Quarryville Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Kyle Edward Kreider on an active warrant. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, the Quarryville Police conducted a traffic stop on E. State St. in the area of Broad St. in Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County. Kyle Kreider was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison. Kreider was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and additional criminal charges were filed before Judge Stuart J. Mylin of Lancaster County Magisterial District Court 02-3-04 for the contraband.

QUARRYVILLE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO