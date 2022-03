Afghan refugee now living in Siouxland says he resettled in 'best place of America'. So far, the Mary J. Treglia Community House has assisted 19 Afghans who are currently living in Siouxland, as well as others who have since moved on. The first family arrived in Sioux City in December, according to Becky Carlson, the nonprofit's executive director.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO