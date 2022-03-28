ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: TE Jonnu Smith to participate in Patriots' voluntary offseason programs

 1 day ago
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith will spend his offseason around Gillette Stadium while attending the team’s voluntary offseason program, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The tight end skipped last year’s program due to COVID-19 concerns after the recent birth of his child.

Smith and Hunter Henry joined the Patriots last offseason in free agency on similar contracts which averaged at about $12.5 million per year — with Smith getting an extra year. New England got significantly more production out of Henry, who finished with 50 catches, 603 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith had 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown.

If there’s one player who should make a bigger impact for the Patriots in 2022, it’s Smith. Perhaps his time in the voluntary offseason program could help.

Smith logged career highs with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 with 41 catches 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

