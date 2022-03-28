ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Patriots hosting safety Jabrill Peppers for visit

By Henry McKenna
 21 hours ago
The New England Patriots are set to work out safety Jabrill Peppers on Monday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Peppers, a former first-round pick in 2017, played for the Cleveland Browns for two seasons before joining the New York Giants for the last three years. Not only does he contribute as a safety, but he has also returned kickoffs and punts during his career.

Peppers spent time with Joe Judge when he was the coach of the Giants. Judge is currently serving as an offensive assistant in New England. Peppers is a versatile defensive back, who is solid in both coverage and run defense — and might be a worthwhile addition to the Patriots safety, comprised of players notorious for playing multiple positions.

New England has safeties Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis and Joshuah Bledsoe. New England also seems a bit light at cornerback, where they lost their top player, J.C. Jackson, in free agency this offseason. The Patriots also saw their starting kick and punt returner Gunner Olszewski sign with the Steelers in free agency.

