Bill Belichick offers explanation on Malcolm Butler's return to Patriots

The New England Patriots signing Malcolm Butler came as a surprise to many.

The 32-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Patriots and he left on uncomfortable terms after he was benched in the Super Bowl LII loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Butler had the game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX — making his benching against the Eagles more confusing.

But, the both parties have left the past in the past and now Butler is joining a cornerback-needy Patriots team on a two-year deal. During the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla, Bill Belichick spoke with reporters and discussed the return of Butler.

“He indicated a desire to play this year, and we worked through the process with Malcolm, like we do with every player,” Belichick said. “Obviously, we know him, but he came up, visited last week, so we signed him. Look forward to having him back.”

Belichick was asked specifically about the benching and had a blunt response.

“That’s all old news,” he said.

The Patriots had to let J.C. Jackson walk in free agency and it left a group that includes Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Terrance Mitchell. This isn’t anything close to the group Belichick had two years ago with Jackson and Stephon Gilmore leading the charge.

Butler isn’t the talented player necessary to replace Jackson, but his presence and veteran leadership will be a huge boost for the depleted group.