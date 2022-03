Calls for a legal pardon of thousands of people persecuted as witches 300 years ago are mounting in Scotland, after Nicola Sturgeon made a public apology to those wrongly killed centuries ago. On International Woman’s Day, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, issued a formal apology to the 4,000 people who were tortured and largely executed under the Witchcraft Act 1563. Addressing MSPs, she pointed out that those who were killed were “overwhelmingly women” and said it was an “injustice on a colossal scale” that was fuelled in part by “misogyny it its most literal sense: hatred of women”. The first...

SOCIETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO