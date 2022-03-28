ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick discusses Patriots developing Mac Jones: 'Ultimately, it's my responsibility'

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfQxB_0es9hx2B00

The New England Patriots have one clear goal to accomplish in 2022. They need their young quarterback Mac Jones to take a step forward toward elite play. He was solid but not spectacular during the 2021 season when he had 3,801 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

As successful as his rookie season was (with a Pro Bowl and playoff appearance), Jones’ future appears more uncertain after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching opening. The Patriots moved Matt Patricia, a senior football advisor in 2021, to the offensive staff and added Joe Judge, former New York Giants coach, to the group as well.

But Belichick indicated — at least when it comes to the big picture — he’d be accountable for Jones’ development.

“Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. So whatever happens under that — whatever happens happens,” Belichick said during a press conference on Monday during the owner’s meetings.

It was one of many vague comments from the press conference.

When asked more about who will be involved in Jones’ development, Belichick listed Judge, Patricia, tight ends coach Nick Caley and receivers coach Troy Brown. Belichick had kind things to say about Patricia and Judge. The Patriots head coach also noted Caley’s development.

“Nick’s a good coach, and Nick’s contributed a lot to our organization. I’m sure he’ll have a very significant role this year, like he always has. As he grows in experience, he’ll have more responsibility,” Belichick said.

The Patriots coach suggested he will not appoint an offensive coordinator, which might mean New England has neither a defensive coordinator nor an offensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

“I’m not big into titles,” Belichick said. “We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs.”

Does that change chain of command?

“I don’t know what difference it makes,” Belichick said.

Does that change the coaches’ ability to get a better job with another team? Might it change their salary?

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask them about that. Didn’t seem to matter when Joe Judge was hired by the Giants,” Belichick said.

Belichick said he doesn’t worry about titles and wasn’t worried about them when he was rising through the ranks as a young coach. So New England is likely primed to enter the NFL as the only team without coordinators on offense or defense — and in the crucially important second year of their quarterback’s development.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#New York Giants
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning wants his Tom Brady retirement gift back

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback apparently served some wine before it’s time. The hilarity between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady continues. During his amazing enshrinement speech last August in Canton, Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning touched on many subjects. With his rival and friend Tom Brady in attendance, he spoke of seven-time Super Bowl champion (and counting?) and his eventual speech (possibly posted to Instagram) coming his first year of eligibility in the year 2035.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Bears GM has two-word response to Bills matching Ryan Bates’ offer sheet

The Buffalo Bills will retain Ryan Bates by matching the offer sheet he signed with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced that the team would be bringing their most versatile lineman back in 2022 and beyond. According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, it’s a four-year, $17 million deal. The first two years of the contract are fully guaranteed and will pay Bates $8.8 million. A source was able to confirm to Syracuse.com that Bates’ contract was fully guaranteed in year one and year two.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos coach makes clear statement about Russell Wilson’s role

If Russell Wilson was unhappy with his involvement in the Seattle Seahawks’ offense, he should be quite happy with the early signals he is hearing from the Denver Broncos. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sent a clear message to Wilson on Sunday. Hackett said the Denver offense would be tailored around Wilson, and that the team’s strategy would be to do “what Russell likes to do.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
FOX Sports

Does anyone want Baker Mayfield?

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weekend in sports, the kind when keeping abreast of everything going on meant an unhealthy amount of time spent staring at a television, or a phone, or both. Saint Peter’s captured everyone’s hearts only for North Carolina to break them all, with the silver lining...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy