Bill Belichick discusses Patriots developing Mac Jones: 'Ultimately, it's my responsibility'

The New England Patriots have one clear goal to accomplish in 2022. They need their young quarterback Mac Jones to take a step forward toward elite play. He was solid but not spectacular during the 2021 season when he had 3,801 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

As successful as his rookie season was (with a Pro Bowl and playoff appearance), Jones’ future appears more uncertain after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching opening. The Patriots moved Matt Patricia, a senior football advisor in 2021, to the offensive staff and added Joe Judge, former New York Giants coach, to the group as well.

But Belichick indicated — at least when it comes to the big picture — he’d be accountable for Jones’ development.

“Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. So whatever happens under that — whatever happens happens,” Belichick said during a press conference on Monday during the owner’s meetings.

It was one of many vague comments from the press conference.

When asked more about who will be involved in Jones’ development, Belichick listed Judge, Patricia, tight ends coach Nick Caley and receivers coach Troy Brown. Belichick had kind things to say about Patricia and Judge. The Patriots head coach also noted Caley’s development.

“Nick’s a good coach, and Nick’s contributed a lot to our organization. I’m sure he’ll have a very significant role this year, like he always has. As he grows in experience, he’ll have more responsibility,” Belichick said.

The Patriots coach suggested he will not appoint an offensive coordinator, which might mean New England has neither a defensive coordinator nor an offensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

“I’m not big into titles,” Belichick said. “We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs.”

Does that change chain of command?

“I don’t know what difference it makes,” Belichick said.

Does that change the coaches’ ability to get a better job with another team? Might it change their salary?

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask them about that. Didn’t seem to matter when Joe Judge was hired by the Giants,” Belichick said.

Belichick said he doesn’t worry about titles and wasn’t worried about them when he was rising through the ranks as a young coach. So New England is likely primed to enter the NFL as the only team without coordinators on offense or defense — and in the crucially important second year of their quarterback’s development.