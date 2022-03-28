China's worst COVID-19 outbreak leads to 5-day lockdown in Shanghai

The world has finally started recovering from the spread of coronavirus over the last few weeks with nearly all restrictions being canceled in many regions around the globe. It’s not all roses, though, as the daily cases in China are climbing up again and the country reported nearly 5,000 new cases today with rising numbers of asymptomatic infections. This negative trend is casting a shadow over the upcoming Beijing Auto Show and there are rumors that it could be postponed.

