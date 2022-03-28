ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China's worst COVID-19 outbreak leads to 5-day lockdown in Shanghai

By Scripps National
Fox47News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, China — China’s largest city is under a COVID-19 lockdown as of Monday. 26 million people live in Shanghai, which is dealing with the country’s worst COVID-19...

www.fox47news.com

Comments / 0

