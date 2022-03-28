ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin has little to lose committing war crimes

By Joseph Felter
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month and the deliberate targeting of civilians by Russia’s military forces flagrantly violate both the laws of war that regulate a state’s right to engage in war and the use of armed force as well as the rules that regulate the conduct of military forces once they are engaged in armed conflict.

Both Russia and Ukraine are signatories of the 1949 Geneva Conventions that set forth these principles. In the wake of the cataclysmic destruction of over 50 million civilians during World War II, the Geneva Conventions codified nearly a century of work on how to protect civilians, caregivers and the wounded during times of armed conflict. The convention, extended with three amendment protocols, has kept pace with armed conflict across the latter half of the 20th century.

Among the protocols, “Protection of the Civilian Population” describes types of indiscriminate attacks prohibited by the treaty, including “an attack which may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objects, or a combination thereof, which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.” It further states “The civilian population ... shall not be the object of attack. Acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited.”

Russian forces in Ukraine have violated these laws by directly targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, apartment buildings, shopping centers and schools — and the U.S. State Department has said Russian attacks in Ukraine have amounted to war crimes.

The Kremlin is employing siege tactics in population centers aimed at starving civilians into surrendering, taking them hostage or forcing them to expose themselves to risk as refugees. Cluster munitions and thermobaric “vacuum bombs” are being employed against civilian targets in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Putin could take his violations of the laws of war to an even deadlier level should he employ chemical weapons as he did in Syria. Worse yet, some experts warn Putin may be tempted to deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in a desperate effort to force a settlement more favorable for Russia.

Things are likely to get worse in Russia's killing of noncombatants. Russian forces will increasingly target civilians and engage in war crimes under international law because its forces in Ukraine are too weak, poorly led and demoralized to effectively engage lawful military targets in a manner consistent with the laws of armed conflict. Putin’s field commanders are likely to compensate for their military failings with wanton and indiscriminate use of long-range artillery, rockets and aerial bombardment.

Consider how Ukraine’s valiant military, territorial defense forces and other resistance elements are refusing to cede cities and urban areas despite the indiscriminate artillery barrages, rocket attacks and siege tactics that the Russian invaders have resorted to in their desperate efforts to wrest control and occupy these towns.

Clearing urban areas is one of the most difficult and intensive missions that any military force can take on. Even with high-quality forces it is a slow, casualty-intensive, building-to-building, room-to-room slog. Witness the challenges American soldiers and Marines faced in nearly two months of fighting in the Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq in late 2004.

We can expect the Russian army to intensify its use of massive artillery barrages and the indiscriminate targeting of noncombatants similar to what it did during the second Chechen war. His playbook is quite open for everyone to see. It’s not difficult to anticipate his next moves on the ground.

Whether he can succeed in accomplishing his objectives in Ukraine — which are unclear at this point — in the face of determined resistance by Ukraine’s people remains to be seen.

Regardless of the outcome of this war, Putin should be held criminally responsible for the atrocities committed by his military forces acting on his orders. The international community must use the tools at its disposal to make sure that Putin is held accountable for the blood he has spilled.

Joseph Felter, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of Defense and Army Special Forces officer, served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a Hoover Institution research fellow at Stanford University.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Telegraph
The Telegraph

2K+

Followers

927

Posts

336K+

Views

Follow The Telegraph and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
AOL Corp

Republicans, Democrats slam Lindsey Graham after he calls for Putin's assassination

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was rebuked by lawmakers from across the political spectrum after calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia?” asked Graham via Twitter Thursday evening. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#Military Forces#Tactical Nuclear Weapon#Geneva Conventions#Russian
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia-Ukraine war exposes fissures between Obama, Biden officials with oil-rich country leaders

The Middle East has taken center stage this week as oil prices continue to skyrocket and western nations look to boycott Moscow over its deadly invasion into Ukraine. But the Biden administration’s attempts to garner support from oil-rich nations to assist Ukraine and counter prices at the pump has been met with resistance, the result of what some argue is long-standing mistrust of the U.S. from nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
AFP

What are 'tactical' nuclear weapons, and would Putin use them?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised the spectre of something considered almost unthinkable until recently: the use of a small nuclear weapon during a conflict in Europe. Recent claims from the Kremlin about Ukraine developing chemical, biological or even nuclear weapons -- dismissed as disinformation by Western officials -- are a cause for concern.
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden says he is not calling for regime change in Russia

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, after his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Biden's comments in Poland on Saturday also included calling Putin a "butcher"...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Biden’s Comments About Putin Were an Unforced Error

This is a free edition of Peacefield, a newsletter about the survival of liberal democracy in the United States, plus contrary, often curmudgeonly takes about everything from nuclear weapons to classic rock. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

How European officials reacted to Biden’s Putin comments

“If we want to do this, we mustn’t escalate, neither with words nor with actions.”. After President Joe Biden called President Vladimir Putin of Russia a “butcher” and said he could not remain in power, European officials reacted with a mix of rejection and admiration. The French and British governments distanced themselves from Biden’s remarks and the prospect of regime change, while others welcomed his blunt tone.
POLITICS
The Telegraph

Arkansas time capsule holds World War II memories

A treasure recently arrived at my book shop. It's not just another book or even a work of history. I regard it as a time capsule made of paper that gives one insight into a long-ago America. Its cover reads: "Thirty-Fifth Division, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, 1941." No author is listed.
POLITICS
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
927
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy