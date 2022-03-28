Events listed for Surrender anniversary

Members of the "People's Convoy" have driven into Washington DC for the first time, prompting city police to close exits leading into the US capital. After spending several days driving loops around the Beltway, drivers in the trucker's convoy decided to attempt to block three lanes of traffic on I-495 before driving into Washington DC. According to The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, one of the truckers made their intentions clear during their drive on the Beltway earlier on Monday, claiming they were going to "f*** some s*** up if [the government] don't do what we say. It's gonna happen."...

