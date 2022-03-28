Events listed for Surrender anniversary

A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland was removed Monday.The “Talbot Boys Statue” was removed first and workers then loaded the stone base onto a flatbed truck by crane as small crowd watched. Some passing motorists who asked what was happening, cheerfully replied, “finally!” when they heard the news. “Hallelujah!" said Sheryl Goodspeed of Easton. “I was very happy.” The statue that stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for a century was thought to be the last Confederate monument still standing on public property in Maryland...
