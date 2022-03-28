The Most Extreme Weather In Oregon's History

Photo: Getty Images

The United States has been experiencing some strange and unprecedented weather occurrences over the last decade. Stronger hurricanes, bigger wildfires, unusual snowstorms, and megadroughts are just some of the things Americans had to grapple with.

For example, California's Death Valley recorded one of the highest temperatures on the planet in August 2020: 130 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the same region that holds the world record, which was set in July 1913.

To contextualize these recent weather events, Stacker listed the most extreme temperatures and precipitation in every state's recorded history. Researchers looked at the most recent data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee.

Here's what they found for Oregon:

All-time highest temperature: 119° F (Pendleton Downtown on Aug. 10, 1898)

All-time lowest temperature: -54° F (Seneca on Feb. 10, 1933)

All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.77 inches (Nehalem 9 NE on Nov. 6, 2006)

All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 47 inches (Hood River Experiment Station on Jan. 9, 1980)

Stacker also dropped some extra tidbits about how bad the weather got in the Beaver State:

"Pendleton, a city in Umatilla County, recorded the hottest summer day in Oregon in 1898. In June 2019, Portland broke the record for the state's hottest June ever recorded when the temperature soared to 97 degrees."

Click here to check out Stacker's full report.