Amy Schumer explains how becoming a parent helped her find ‘forgiveness and empathy’ for her mom

By Gabriela Arevalo
 1 day ago

Comedians often pull from their own lives for their material, and Amy Schumer is no exception.

The actress, 40, who stars in the new Hulu series “Life & Beth,” is opening up about taking inspiration from her real-life family when creating the dramedy, including her complicated relationship with her mother.

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb for her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb , Schumer shared how her relationship with her mom inspired her character’s arc, but noted that the fictitious mother-daughter relationship was “exaggerated.”

“We have a beautiful relationship, and the show is a lot about forgiveness and about dealing with your old traumas. I think it’s just better for you physically, mentally, all of it,” said Schumer.

“She and my dad divorced when I was, like, 12 or 13. They both started dating, and I think some of her behavior around that time was pretty destructive to my sister and I,” the “Trainwreck” star shared.

Schumer continued, explaining that “now being a mom, I can only imagine what it was like for her. She was, you know — single mother, three kids, we had no money. She's a speech and hearing therapist for the deaf. She’s working second and third jobs. Like, she’s just trying to keep it moving. And I really can’t judge her decisions, because I don’t know what it’s like to go through that. So I found a real level of forgiveness and empathy with her.”

Last month, Schumer opened up about the complicated emotions she has experienced as a parent to her two-year old son, Gene.

The comedian shared a cute snap from a children’s play place alongside her son, accompanying it with a caption explaining the rollercoaster of emotions that she has felt as a mother.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” she wrote. “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

