Cell Phones

DEA emoji drug decoder helps parents find hidden meanings in kids’ texts

By Lee Hedgepeth
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — There may be more than meets the eye to your child’s texts.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.”

The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of drug trafficking organizations using emojis to buy and sell counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs on social media and through e-commerce,” a document accompanying the guide said.

Among the “decoded” symbols are a snowflake emoji for cocaine, a diamond emoji for meth, and a maple leaf, which the agency said is “universal for drugs.”

“Emojis, on their own, should not be indicative of illegal activity, but coupled with a change in behavior, change in appearance, or significant loss/increase in income should be a reason to start an important conversation,” the document said.

Below is the full emoji drug decoder.

