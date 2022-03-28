Body of missing 89-year-old man found: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The body of a missing 22-year-old Lincoln man was found in Mandan Sunday evening. A spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department says they got a report of a possible missing person Sunday evening. The man was last seen Saturday evening around South Bay Drive and 40th Avenue SE in Mandan.
The search for an 8-year-old missing California girl ended in tragedy Friday, when a child’s remains were discovered in the Merced home of her mother’s boyfriend. The body is believed to belong to 8-year-old Sophia Mason, although the Merced County Coroner’s Office is still working to positively confirm the identity, according to a statement from Hayward Police.
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
The search for a missing Arkansas man and his dog ended after crews found the two side-by-side in the woods, according to police. Timothy Reels, 62, of Spadra was found dead, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Feb. 28 — a week after the man was last reported seen.
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous, unrelated story. Officials confirm they have located the body of a Warrensville Heights women who had been missing since last summer. Police in Cleveland say they were called to an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Warner...
A Louisiana man was shot after he answered a late-night knock on his door on March 8, deputies say. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a March 9 Facebook post. When deputies arrived at...
A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
Four teens are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey after dragging her behind her car the teens were trying to carjack in New Orleans. According to LOCAL12, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls took the elderly woman’s vehicle, speeding off while she was still in a […]
An 18-year-old man is accused of dousing his girlfriend with flammable liquid and setting her on fire in Louisiana, local news media reported. The incident occurred on March 5, KNOE-TV reported, and Joshua Randall White Jr. 18, of West Monroe, was arrested on March 15, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.
A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 1-year-old boy, south of Crescent City. Jose Lara was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, playing with his sibling in the backyard of their home. His mother took his sibling into their home to wash them up, and when she returned, Jose was gone. He only knows Spanish as a language, and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.
Detectives investigating the death of a man whose body lay undiscovered in a freezer for several years are appealing for anyone who knew him to come forward.Roy Bigg was found in the basement of the disused Simpson’s Wine Bar in Romford Road, Forest Gate, east London, on October 15 last year.Builders working at the site discovered his remains in the freezer and he was identified through dental records.Mr Bigg went missing in February 2012 when he would have been 67, and Metropolitan Police detectives have yet to establish when he was last seen.Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said: “We believe that...
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested the father of a three-year-old that authorities say accidentally shot himself. Officials say 26-year-old Deetroy Watkins told investigators one of his friends left a gun on his couch, and he made no effort afterwards to hide the gun from the child. The three-year-old...
UPDATE: Destiny and Elijah have been found safe. Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating missing persons Destiny Denise Adams, 24, and her son, Elijah Pittman, age 1. Ms. Adams and her son were last seen on February 23, 2022....
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
