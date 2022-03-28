ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Crime reports

Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago
LAURINBURG —

Friday

Vandalism:

A resident of Atkinson Street, reported to Laurinburg Police that two tires on their vehicle was damaged from someone sticking nails in them.

Larceny:

A resident of Jackson Street reported that a charcoal grill was stolen from in front of victim’s house.

Break-in:

Someon broke into a storage building, Old Lumberton Road, and took a weight set. The suspected used forced entry to get through the front door.

Arrests:

Marvin Leggette, 36, of Beta Street, charged with assault on female, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

Lexyoena Ingram, 21, of Rockingham, warrant for simple assault and assault by pointing a gun, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

Sunday

Arrests:

Sarah Brumley, 33, of Marston Road, charged with simple assault, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

Ashleigh Gibson, 30, of Marston Road, charged with simple assault, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

Cedric Henderson, 31, of Blues Farm Road, charged with trespassing, released on a $1500 bond.

Jordan Graham, 24, of Wagram, failed to appear in Scotland County court on charges of simple assault, jailed under a $500 bond.

