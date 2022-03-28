ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview, TX

Jury deliberating fate of Palmview H-E-B shooting suspect

By Xavier Alvarez - The Monitor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG — The fate of a 31-year-old Mission resident accused in a 2016 quadruple shooting at the Palmview H-E-B is now in the hands of the jury. Closing arguments finished late Monday morning in the trial of Raul Lopez, who is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts...

