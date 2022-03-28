ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro M.S. announces PBIS students

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders...

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
EDUCATION
WCIA

ISBE announces $86.4M to support mental health of students & educators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) recently announced 136 grant awards totaling $86.4 million to support the mental health of students and educators. These Community Partnership Grants will support collaboration between school districts and community organizations to address the trauma students and educators have experienced during the pandemic. The partnership […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Times Gazette

Hillsboro donates to HHS After Prom

The city of Hillsboro recently made a donation of $1,000 to the Hillsboro City Schools After Prom. Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro Administrative Assistant Jennifer Ianson, Travis Ross, Madalyn Ross, Ethan Kirk, Aidan Kirk and Hillsboro Administrative Assistant Kimberly Newman. All students pictured are from the HHS junior class.
HILLSBORO, OH
Lowell Sun

Chelmsford High announces January Students of the Month

CHELMSFORD — Six Chelmsford High School seniors were recently honored as Lions Pride/Rotary Student of the Month recipients for January, Principal Stephen Murray announced. Sponsored by the Chelmsford Rotary Club for over 30 years, the Student of the Month program recognizes outstanding students from each of Chelmsford High’s three academic houses for their achievements both in and out of the classroom.
CHELMSFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Landen, OH
Hillsboro, OH
Education
City
Hillsboro, OH
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

Patty Day, executive secretary of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s weekly Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting. The society’s annual fundraiser, the Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon, will be held Wednesday, March 30 from 7-9 p.m. at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School in Greenfield. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in Hillsboro and Greenfield.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Rainsboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary has released its honor roll list for the third grading period of the 2021-22 school year:. Mrs. Edwards — * Andrew Lugo, Miles Douglas, Cici Greene, Landon Hall, Hayden Hamilton, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke. Mrs. Reeves — Wesley Brown, Sonny Davis, Easton Dhume. Fourth Grade.
EDUCATION
Times Gazette

McClain FFA is a gold rated chapter

The FFA National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Receiving this award means that the McClain FFA in the top 10 percent of FFA chapters in the state.
GOLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Pbis#Hillsboro Middle School#The Middle School#Landen Music
Times Gazette

Writing flourishes

This school year, Greenfield Middle School students are taking on a fundamental skill in a new way, and it’s paying off. Through the Ohio Writing Project (OWP) through Miami University, English teachers are learning better ways to guide students to not just being better writers, but to being confident and capable writers.
GREENFIELD, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Learn and practice Spanish for free in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those that want to learn a second language like Spanish without an outstanding cost are in luck. A local group has come together to teach and practice their Spanish skills. The “Spanish Language Exchange Program” is an untraditional Spanish class. Whether someone is a beginner or advance, organizers said that it […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Times Gazette

Markers note history

When a tentative proposal to the Highland County Board of Commissioners for an extension to a seating wall in front the Highland County Courthouse was presented earlier this month, it came with a potential stipulation of necessitating the removal and relocation of existing monuments — one commemorating Civil War era history, and another a poignant reminder of more contemporary historical events.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Times Gazette

March is Social Work Month

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is joining the National Association of Social Workers in celebrating this year’s Social Work Month in March with the theme “The Time is Right for Social Work”. This celebration highlights how social workers have enriched our society for more than a century and how their services continue to be needed today.
SOCIETY
Times Gazette

Koogler 3rd at Rotary district speech contest

Hillsboro High School senior Abigail Koogler finished third Sunday at the Southwestern Ohio’s Rotary District 6670 Four-Way Test Speech Contest hosted by Wright State University. Koogler was the Hillsboro Rotary Club’s representative at the event. Each contestant gave their speech in two rounds held in front of various judges...
HILLSBORO, OH
Midland Daily News

Ubly shines at FFA State Convention

The Ubly FFA chapter performed spectacularly at the Michigan FFA State Convention, which was held from March 9 to 12. Ubly walked away with three State Degrees, 26 Outstanding Juniors, eight golds, 12 silvers, and two bronzes. Melissa Kramer, the chapter's advisor, said that it was the environment of family...
UBLY, MI
Times Gazette

Volunteer opportunities at Adena hospitals

Many of us want to find a way that we can help improve our community. Those who volunteer at Adena Health System have the opportunity to see firsthand the positive impact they are having. How big of an impact? More than $350,000 worth just this year alone as the result...
ADENA, OH
Times Gazette

Campbell running for Highland Co. commissioner seat

Rainsboro resident Tara Matthews Campbell has announced her candidacy for Highland County commissioner that will be open at the end of the year after current commissioner Jeff Duncan announced he will not seek re-election. Campbell will be running as a Democrat in the May 3 primary against John D. Knauff.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Garden club visits Arc museum

The Hillsboro Garden Club held its first meeting of 2022 at the Arc of Appalachia’s Appalachian Forest Museum on Cave Road in eastern Highland County. After being warmly welcomed by staff members Seth and Andrea, the eight members present held a short business meeting. The roll call question was...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
UpNorthLive.com

MHSAA Representative Council approves changes for next school year

EAST LANSING -- An increase in the number of regular-season games high school basketball teams are allowed to play may be the most visible action taken by the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association during its annual Winter Meeting on March 25 in East Lansing. However, a change in classification procedure expected to bring more equity to tournament groupings should have the most far-reaching effects across all sports.
EAST LANSING, MI
Times Gazette

Buckskin students enjoy rockin’ reward

Like all students across the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, Buckskin Elementary students have been working with the PBIS (Positive Behaviors Incentives and Supports) program, and through that program earning PAWS (Positive, Attitude, Wise choices and Safety) bucks. The students earn the PAWS by following directions in each area of...
GREENFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy