MBTA Suspends Orange Line Service In Downtown Boston After Fatal Accident

BOSTON (CBS) – The family of Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed when part of the Government Center Parking Garage collapsed on Saturday, said they are “shocked” by his death. Monsini was working on the parking garage on a smaller piece of equipment when the floor collapsed and he fell from the ninth story to the ground below. On Monday, Monsini’s family released a statement. We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received. As we begin to come to grips with our loss, we respectfully request privacy and peace at this time. Monsini’s cousin Rich described him as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton and a proud father of his 17-year-old son.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO