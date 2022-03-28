ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA Suspends Orange Line Service In Downtown Boston After Fatal Accident

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The MBTA is making several service changes in response to a deadly accident at a parking garage. Service for both the Green and Orange Line in the tunnels beneath the location of the partial collapse of the Government Center Parking Garage...

WPRI 12 News

Police ID worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
WCVB

MBTA apologizes after CharlieCard Store customers wait hours for help

BOSTON — A long line of MBTA customers comprised mostly of seniors and disabled riders wrapped around the Downtown Crossing station in Boston on Tuesday. The riders waited in line for hours to get transactions done at the MBTA's CharlieCard Store located at the station. The store is where...
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman faces accessory charge in Brockton killing

The Plymouth County district attorney said Wednesday that a Rhode Island woman was one of two people arrested in Virginia in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston was shot to death Tuesday afternoon on East Street. The district attorney's office said two...
FUN 107

Ugliest Cities: Brockton Takes Top Spot in Massachusetts

Well, the votes are in, and according to a nasty travel.alot.com article, neither New Bedford nor Fall River are the ugliest cities in Massachusetts. Phew!. The travel website took the time to name the ugliest city in each state in America, though it's not apparent how it arrived at its decisions.
WBUR

The MBTA's Green Line finally goes all the way to Somerville

At 4:50 a.m. Monday morning, a group of passengers rode the first MBTA trolley from Somerville's Union Square Station toward Boston. The first stop on the T's Green Line extension opened this week after four years of construction, stretching the E branch from Lechmere Station in Cambridge out to Union Square in Somerville.
‘Very unfair:’ North End restaurateurs will have to pay extra to host outdoor dining — and some are not happy

Restaurants in Boston's Little Italy neighborhood are facing a $7,500 fee this year, should they want to be able to offer outdoor dining. City Hall is attempting to offset the impact of the crowds that have stormed the North End to eat outdoors in recent years by charging a $7,500 fee for restaurant owners who want to offer outside table service this year.
WCVB

Worker tree worker suffers broken legs after bucket truck incident

BOSTON — A Massachusetts tree worker was hospitalized with two broken legs and other injuries after an incident involving a bucket truck. The incident happened Friday afternoon at a job on Mayflower Road in Braintree. According to a co-worker, a pin in the hydraulic arm of the company's new...
CBS Boston

Peter Monsini’s Family ‘In Shock’ After Demolition Worker Killed In Government Center Parking Garage Collapse

BOSTON (CBS) – The family of Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed when part of the Government Center Parking Garage collapsed on Saturday, said they are “shocked” by his death. Monsini was working on the parking garage on a smaller piece of equipment when the floor collapsed and he fell from the ninth story to the ground below. On Monday, Monsini’s family released a statement. We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received. As we begin to come to grips with our loss, we respectfully request privacy and peace at this time. Monsini’s cousin Rich described him as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton and a proud father of his 17-year-old son.
CBS Boston

MBTA’s Green Line Extension Opens With 2 New Stations

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The first phase of MBTA’s Green Line Extension is now open for riders. Union Square station in Somerville and a brand new Lechmere station in Cambridge both opened early Monday morning. They’re two of seven new stations in the $2.3 billion project that began back in 2018. It will add more than four-and-a-half miles of track north of Boston that will extend all the way to College Avenue in Medford. The other stations are expected to open later this year. “This is going to be a wonderful benefit for the people here. It’s going to give them direct access to the...
KTVU FOX 2

BART stops service on Dublin/Pleasanton line after person hit on tracks

DUBLIN, Calif. - BART responded to a major medical emergency Wednesday morning that has stopped service on the Dublin/Pleasanton line. Trains are not running between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of the issue first reported around 6 a.m. According to BART dispatch, a person was hit on the...
sfbayca.com

BART restores red line service 16 days after power interruption

BART officials restored the red line service Tuesday between Richmond and Millbrae with smaller but more frequent trains, 16 days after service was first interrupted by a broken power cable between the El Cerrito Plaza and Ashby stations. Officials announced late Monday night that five-car trains — half the normal...
NECN

Man Shot on MBTA Bus in Boston

One person was shot on an MBTA bus Monday morning in Mattapan, Boston police confirmed. Police were called at 10:25 a.m. for a report of a person shot on board an MBTA bus in the area of 943 Morton Street in Boston. When they arrived on scene, Boston police and...

