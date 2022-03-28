ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nola sees the highest number of homicides in a single month says crime watchdog group

By Kenny Kuhn
 1 day ago

Police watchdog group Metropolitan Crime Commission reports that New Orleans saw the highest number of homicides in a single month not seen since July of 2020.

The MCC data shows the city now has 64 homicides for 2022, with 24 homicides in the month of March alone.

Shootings across the city are still increasing with 114 shootings in 2022, up from 101 shootings in 2021, and 46 in 2019 making for a 148% increase from 2019 to 2022.

Carjacking still is a problem the crime commission says with data showing the highest rate of increase compared with prior years.

Eleven more carjackings last week brought the city to 101, so far, for 2022. That is a 53% increase over 2021’s 66 carjackings and a 359% increase from 2019 to 2022.

Armed robbery rates appear relatively stable according to the crime commission’s data, with a 34% increase from 2019 to 2022 armed robbery is the only violent crime category with no triple-digit increases since 2019.

