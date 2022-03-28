ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

PHOTO: Girl Scouts give generously

The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdNXV_0es9dPn500
In honor of the 110th birthday of the Girl Scouts, area scouts assembled some 246 birthdays in a bag for donation to the Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry in Wake Forest. Each gift bag contained at least a cake mix, frosting, candles and a baking pan. Several also had napkins, plates, balloons and streamers. Ranging from kindergarten through grade 12, the girls are all from the North Carolina Coastal Pines Girl Scout Council and members of the Wake 13 service unit, which represents girls in the Wake Forest and Rolesville area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

Girl scouts deliver to area senior facilities

(ABC 6 News) - Area girl scouts brightened the day of Austin seniors at the Good Samaritan Comforcare Tuesday. The Saint Ansgar girl scouts delivered a box of cookies to every resident which was purchased by staff at the Good Samaritan. The group visited a total of 45 rooms, delivering...
AUSTIN, MN
WZOZ 103.1

NYPENN Pathways Girl Scouts Extend Cookie Sales

The NYPENN Pathways Girl Scouts are extending their annual cookie sales fund-raiser. The sale was supposed to end March 27, but due to supply-chain issues, the deadline is being moved to April 3. The extra time will allow the scouts to reschedule booths that were cancelled due to lack of supply.
GIRL SCOUT
Huron Daily Tribune

Girl Scout cookies are back

Girl Scout Troop 4734 is once again holding its annual cookie sale. Adventurefuls -- new this year, Toast-yays, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin mints, Peanut butter patty, Caramel delites and Peanut butter sandwich cookies are available for $5 a box. For more information, contact Missy Willard at 231-233-2974.
LIFESTYLE
WLNS

New cookie introduced to support Girl Scouts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Girl Scout cookie season and all your favorites are back, but with a new chocolaty addition. Lansing Girl Scout London Delang let us try the new cookie called Adventurefuls. It’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. If you purchase cookies, you’re helping young girls […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Rolesville, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Society
KEYC

Girl Scouts give free cookies to Austin nursing home residents

The Gustavus women’s hockey team is one win away from playing for a national championship. Playoff basketball is in the air as area teams battle for state hardware in Minneapolis. Southern Minnesota robotics teams going to World Championships. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mankato East, West and Windom Area High...
MANKATO, MN
WDVM 25

Girl scouts celebrate 110th birthday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — 110 years ago was the birth of the Girl Scouts, and Sunday, they celebrated their many years of service. The day was filled with nothing but smiles at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, while girl scouts, both young and old, participated in small events like a scavenger hunt and […]
FREDERICK, MD
Hot 97-5

Girl Scouts Out In Bismarck For Cookie Season

Between the cuteness overload and the tastiness of the treats, it's hard to say no. The girls promise to have all of your favorites: Samoas, tag-alongs, thin mints, etc. They even added a new cookie this season, "Adventurefuls.” Though unfortunately, it is already sold out. The girls will have tables set up all across Bismarck through April 11th.
BISMARCK, ND
The Cheyenne Post

A Sure Sign of Spring - Girl Scout Cookie Booths

EASILY LOCATE NEARBY COOKIE BOOTHS WITH YOUR ZIP CODE. If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout Cookies—no worries! You can still purchase your favorites at Girl Scout Cookie Booths across Montana and Wyoming beginning today. From local grocery to large box stores, Girl Scout...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Girl Scouts
Kingsport Times-News

Egging fundraiser supports Girl Scout silver project

KINGSPORT — Three cadettes with Girl Scout Troop 1083 in Kingsport are raising funds for a Silver Award project, and they’ve come up with an ‘egg-ceptional’ way to do it. Cadettes Emily Lawson, Holly Franklin and Elainea Wells are raising funds for “Project Forget-Me Not” by...
KINGSPORT, TN
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Girl Scout Cheesecake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Serve Restaurant and Taphouse joined HRS on Thursday. Executive Chef, Joe Gardner, made the Serve Cobb Salad with homemade bacon vinaigrette and Girl Scout Cookie Cheesecake!. Serve Restaurant and Taphouse is located at 102 North Main Street in Franklin. Facebook: @ServeRestaurant. Instagram: @ServeFranklinVA. This segment...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Taste Of Home

10 Delicious Copycat Girl Scout Cookies

I think we can all agree: Girl Scout cookie season is too short! These Girl Scout cookie copycat recipes are perfect for curbing your Thin Mint, Do-Si-Do and Caramel DeLite cravings. 1 / 11. Inspired by: Caramel DeLites (aka Samoas) Coconut lovers, this one’s for you. These copycat Girl Scout...
RECIPES
The Independent

Mother calls out Target for selling boys’ clothes that are more functional than girls’ ones

A mother has called Target out for selling girls’ clothes that aren’t as durable, functional, or inexpensive as the company’s clothes for boys.On TikTok, Meredith Alston, @naptown_thrifts, has posted a series of videos documenting the differences between Target’s clothes for girls and boys. In one clip, Alston noted how her daughter needs new clothes for school, and when she went to the girls’ section at Target, she found a pair of leggings. She then compared the leggings to a pair of trousers she found in the boy’s section.However, she thoughts girl’s clothing was “airy” and “thin,” while the trousers for...
APPAREL
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
899
Followers
228
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy