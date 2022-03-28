ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

2022 Youth Baseball & Softball Showcase

By 93 7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iP9Pp_0es9dNGr00

93.7 The Fan wants to visit your youth baseball and softball teams in action!

Parents & coaches – send an email to us at youthsports@937thefan.com to register your team (ages 12 and younger) and 93.7 The Fan may be making a stop to see a game or tournament.

We're looking to target Saturday games and visit between 9AM-1PM.

Here's the info you should send:

Team Name, Age Group, Team Contact, Phone Number and Team Schedule

Meet Fan hosts and reporters at select games!

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan

4K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 1 Softball Player of the Week

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the first two weeks of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
BECKLEY, WV
Wellington Daily News

Wellington Crusader softball splits opening season triangular

EL DORADO, Kansas-The Wellington Crusaders had to wait an extra four days for their season to start after the season opener at the El Dorado Triangular was pushed back because of bad weather. After the long wait, the Crusaders hit the ground running, scoring 17 runs in the first game...
WELLINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Baseball Softball#Parents#Team Name#Age Group#Team Contact
The Gainesville Sun

Softball: Three Gainesville area teams shaping up to be early postseason contenders

Record: 8-1 Classification: District 7-1A, first place. At a glance: Greg Wimberley has the Dixie County Bears in good shape with their 8-1 record that includes quality wins over Trenton and Gainesville. The Bears' lone loss of the season came against a talented Williston team, which is also included on this list. Although individual statistics were not available, Wimberley told The Sun prior to the season that senior Juliann Smith, junior Bria Hinkle and senior Madisyn Langford would be three impact players for Dixie County. Hinkle and Langford both spend time in the circle pitching for the Bears, which Wimberley felt would be one of Dixie County's strengths this season. To date, the Bears have four shutouts on the season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy