MLB

Nick Castellanos hits monster home run

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 1 day ago

New Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos hit a monster home run in exhibition play vs. the Orioles in Clearwater, Florida, his first home run as a Phillie.

It was a two-run shot off of 26-year-old Baltimore pitcher Dean Kremer, who has 17 major league starts.

Castellanos first hit as a Phillie happened yesterday and social media enjoyed that it came during another awkward broadcasting moment, something that has become sort of a thing for Castellanos.

The 94WIP Marks & Reese Show will be live from Clearwater for today's show with a massive guest list.

Related
FOX Sports

Pirates manager Shelton utilizes Steinbrenner influence

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton's first managerial job as a 29-year-old was unlike any other in the rookie leagues — New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was a regular at his home games. Talk about learning how to handle pressure. Shelton's opportunity came in...
MLB
State
Florida State
NESN

Pirates Option Top Prospect O'Neil Cruz to Triple-A

When the MLB’s regular season gets underway, Pittsburgh Pirates fans will have to wait to watch one of the club’s top prospects. According to the Pirates’ official Twitter, the team has optioned shortstop Oneil Cruz to triple-A Indianapolis. The move is a disappointing one, as Cruz has...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies' shortstop of future might be the opening day third baseman

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Twelve days before opening day, the Phillies' starting third base job is still an open competition, manager Joe Girardi said Sunday. Bryson Stott, the organization's top position prospect, entered the battle full bore when he got the start there Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. He made a nice showing with a bases-loaded walk and a two-run homer in a 10-5 win.
MLB
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Larry Bowa
Person
Joe Girardi
NBC Sports

Phillies trade Adam Haseley to White Sox

The Phillies on Tuesday traded outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox for right-handed pitcher McKinley Moore. Haseley, 25, was the Phils' first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2017 draft. He debuted two seasons later and ended up playing 116 games with the Phillies, hitting .264 with a .695 OPS.
MLB
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

