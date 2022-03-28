Nick Castellanos hits monster home run

New Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos hit a monster home run in exhibition play vs. the Orioles in Clearwater, Florida, his first home run as a Phillie.

It was a two-run shot off of 26-year-old Baltimore pitcher Dean Kremer, who has 17 major league starts.

Castellanos first hit as a Phillie happened yesterday and social media enjoyed that it came during another awkward broadcasting moment, something that has become sort of a thing for Castellanos.

