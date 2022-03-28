There was a huge multi-car pileup on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania on Monday. Snow squalls cut visibility down to zero and at least 25 vehicles were involved. Below you'll find pictures of the scene and there is a video of the incident on Twitter .

Pretty much anyone on that stretch of highway was in danger. According to The Morning Call it was declared a "mass casualty incident."

Seven miles of highway were closed and the snowy conditions slowed first responders.

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Snow Squalls Cause Huge Pileup on Pennsylvania Highway .