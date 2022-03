Convincing Aqoyas Cody that she was good enough to play college ball has been a career-long task for both the Josey girls basketball senior and her coaches and trainers. “She’s one of the best players in the state in our class,” Josey girls basketball coach Jawan Bailey said after the Lady Eagles defeated Elbert County with a trip to the Class AA Final Four on the line. “It’s something I’ve always tried to get her to understand about...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO