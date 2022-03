JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A former officer in the Navy pleaded guilty this week to charges relating to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, who was found buried in Alabama. The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Thursday, Match 3, that Brianna Williams entered the plea for second-degree murder. She could face life in prison in the Florida State Prison system, but the minimum is 20 years.

