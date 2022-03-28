Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket

When it comes to couples who are looking to the stars and dreaming big, there’s no celebrity pair that is quite as cosmic as the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and his on/off again “fluid” partner Grimes.
While the pair dated officially for three years beginning in April of 2018, they’ve been apparently back and forth since September of 2021 after publicly breaking it off. Fantasizing about colonizing other planets across space and time—as well as joking about creating a lesbian space commune on one of Jupiter’s moons—the two have begun to spread their seed with two surrogate children: son X...
Comments / 0