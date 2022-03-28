ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket

Watauga Democrat
 1 day ago

SpaceX says Starship is the most powerful...

www.wataugademocrat.com

The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Elon Musk sets date SpaceX will take humans to Mars

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has set 2029 as the year humans will make it to Mars aboard his company’s Starship rocket.The tech billionaire had previously hoped to make the first crewed missions to the Red Planet in either 2024 or 2026, but the development of the next-generation craft has fallen behind schedule.Delays have included Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lawsuit against Nasa for awarding SpaceX a multi-billion contract to develop Starship as a lunar lander, as well as Mr Musk’s decision to reprioritise towards the Starlink space internet project in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.SpaceX has already achieved a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Elon Musk Has New Estimate for When Humans Might First Step on Mars

Humanity's chances of setting foot on Mars before the end of the decade are beginning to fade as leading Martian transport developer Elon Musk has pushed back his target date for reaching the red planet again. In 2016, the SpaceX founder unveiled his grand ambition to set up a city...
ASTRONOMY
Page Six

Elon Musk and Grimes’ zodiac signs show ‘alien’ attraction and compatibility

When it comes to couples who are looking to the stars and dreaming big, there’s no celebrity pair that is quite as cosmic as the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and his on/off again “fluid” partner Grimes. While the pair dated officially for three years beginning in April of 2018, they’ve been apparently back and forth since September of 2021 after publicly breaking it off. Fantasizing about colonizing other planets across space and time—as well as joking about creating a lesbian space commune on one of Jupiter’s moons—the two have begun to spread their seed with two surrogate children: son X...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Not All Would Be Hunky-Dory With A 'United Earth'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the danger to a “United Earth” is that it may result in a collective fall or ossification of civilization. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that humanity should take to heart lessons from the rise and fall of different civilizations around the world.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is working on releasing the third part to Tesla’s “Master Plan.”. Part One and Two have been important pieces of literature at Tesla that, in many ways, laid the path to the company’s success. On August 2, 2006, Musk published a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Hints at Big Announcements Very Soon

Trilogy lovers will tell you that there are rules without which this one is doomed to failure. These rules are cardinal to keep the reader's attention until the end. It is necessary to install the recurring characters of the history. The hero is generally unlikely; then you have to build the tension. Basically this first part of the trilogy is structured as if it were a singular story with characters who must overcome obstacles while the perils of this quest are more and more threatening.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Unveils Roadmap of His Next Revolutionary Projects

Little by little, Elon Musk is setting up the innovations to which he intends to devote himself in the next decade. No doubt galvanized by the success of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX, he sees things big. We can reasonably expect projects that are likely to surprise even his most fervent fans.
BUSINESS
Washington Times

Elon Musk is winning the space war against Russia

At the start of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, as billionaire Elon Musk was focused on enhancing the capabilities of his private American space company, SpaceX, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister put out a plea that only the eccentric genius billionaire could answer. Ukraine needed help maintaining its internet connectivity in the face of what would be Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s internet connection with the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY

