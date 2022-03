My first question is, why are we seeing cyber security on the rise?. I think there's a couple factors. Biggest one is they figured out how to make money. They figured out it's fairly easy money to make with limited risk of any bad consequences. And in a part that's facilitated by things like Bitcoin, the ability to easily transfer money from one person to another anonymously. So that's why they're going after some of the big targets. Some of the big people who are going to pay millions of dollars to come back. And they still go after individuals, trying to get them to give up gift cards or other ways to do that payment, so. But motivation is driven by money.

