ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russian internet firm VK appoints advisers for $400 mln bonds

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

March 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet group VK on Monday appointed financial advisers for proposals to be made to holders of its $400 million bonds who seek to demand their redemption rights, just weeks after flagging issues with servicing its debt.

The London-listed firm, which also runs email provider mail.ru and has operations in gaming and education technology, saw its shares plummet following a U.S. sanction on its chief executive that dramatically changed VK’s prospects.

The company said on Monday it has appointed Aspring Capital and Serdika Financial Services to develop options for holders of its senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 to address events “outside the control of the company”.

The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russian billionaires, companies and officials in an attempt to force Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine after its invasion of the neighbour on Feb. 24. Russia has called its actions a “special military operation”.

VK’s shares have been banned from trading since March 3.

The company said earlier this month that it may not have enough liquidity to pay its debt holders if most of them demand to redeem the debt - which they are entitled to in the event that trading of its GDRs remained suspended for 10 consecutive days. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Financial Advisers#Billionaires#Ukraine#Russian#Vk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin Gets Chinese Backing to Stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia's G20 Membership Under Fire From U.S., Western Allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday. The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy