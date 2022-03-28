Moscow Exchange to extend trading options for foreign stocks on Tuesday

March 28 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange will resume trading foreign stocks on the main trading session for the first time since late February, and will extend the trading time for corporate bonds on Tuesday, the central bank said on Monday.

The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls “a special operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese)