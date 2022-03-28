Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket

Check out more stories from
Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’
The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
Elon Musk sets date SpaceX will take humans to Mars
SpaceX boss Elon Musk has set 2029 as the year humans will make it to Mars aboard his company’s Starship rocket.The tech billionaire had previously hoped to make the first crewed missions to the Red Planet in either 2024 or 2026, but the development of the next-generation craft has fallen behind schedule.Delays have included Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lawsuit against Nasa for awarding SpaceX a multi-billion contract to develop Starship as a lunar lander, as well as Mr Musk’s decision to reprioritise towards the Starlink space internet project in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.SpaceX has already achieved a...
Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?
“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
Elon Musk’s wildest predictions about the future, some of which have come true
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. World's richest man Elon Musk isn't shy when it comes to predicting the future. While sometimes the Tesla and SpaceX founder is entirely off, there have been...
Everything to Know About Elon Musk's Family (He's a Dad of 8)
Elon Musk's family keeps on growing. Within two decades, the Tesla founder has become a father of eight children. His first child was born in in 2002, and his most recent in 2021. Musk has been in three long-term relationships throughout those years, and is a co-parent with two of...
electrek.co
Elon Musk: Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
Elon Musk made a new comment about the Tesla Cybertruck, which recently took a backseat, and said that the automaker aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to...
CNET
Elon Musk Has New Estimate for When Humans Might First Step on Mars
Humanity's chances of setting foot on Mars before the end of the decade are beginning to fade as leading Martian transport developer Elon Musk has pushed back his target date for reaching the red planet again. In 2016, the SpaceX founder unveiled his grand ambition to set up a city...
Elon Musk and Grimes’ zodiac signs show ‘alien’ attraction and compatibility
When it comes to couples who are looking to the stars and dreaming big, there’s no celebrity pair that is quite as cosmic as the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and his on/off again “fluid” partner Grimes. While the pair dated officially for three years beginning in April of 2018, they’ve been apparently back and forth since September of 2021 after publicly breaking it off. Fantasizing about colonizing other planets across space and time—as well as joking about creating a lesbian space commune on one of Jupiter’s moons—the two have begun to spread their seed with two surrogate children: son X...
Elon Musk and Tesla Have a New Car to Expand Their Domination
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems determined to extend its dominance in the highly lucrative electric vehicle market. Chief Executive Elon Musk's firm wants to push its advantage over its competitors as much as possible. The timing is good: Legacy automakers like GM (GM) - Get General Motors...
Elon Musk Hints at Big Announcements Very Soon
Trilogy lovers will tell you that there are rules without which this one is doomed to failure. These rules are cardinal to keep the reader's attention until the end. It is necessary to install the recurring characters of the history. The hero is generally unlikely; then you have to build the tension. Basically this first part of the trilogy is structured as if it were a singular story with characters who must overcome obstacles while the perils of this quest are more and more threatening.
Russia Just Made Elon Musk the Luckiest Man in Space
Russia's prices were getting low enough to compete with SpaceX -- until Roscosmos shot itself in the foot.
Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
electrek.co
Elon Musk on what’s next for Tesla (TSLA): ‘scaling to extreme size’
Elon Musk revealed what is going to be the main subject of Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3”: It’s going to be about scaling the company to an “extreme size.”. As we reported last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he is working on “Master Plan Part 3.”
Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
Elon Musk Loves This Model X Variant So Much That It Is The Only One He Wants To Offer
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the electric-vehicle maker’s midsize crossover Model X’s six-seat configuration is the best option among the three seating offerings that are currently on sale. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said that at times he wants to offer only the...
Elon Musk Unveils Roadmap of His Next Revolutionary Projects
Little by little, Elon Musk is setting up the innovations to which he intends to devote himself in the next decade. No doubt galvanized by the success of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX, he sees things big. We can reasonably expect projects that are likely to surprise even his most fervent fans.
electrek.co
Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is working on releasing the third part to Tesla’s “Master Plan.”. Part One and Two have been important pieces of literature at Tesla that, in many ways, laid the path to the company’s success. On August 2, 2006, Musk published a...
Fast Company
A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future
When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
CNET
Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk
If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
Elon Musk Opens New Tesla Factory as the Company Struggles to Keep Up With Demand
Covid-19 continues to pose production challenges for Tesla.
