ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCTqf_0es9ZOMa00

SpaceX says Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built. Here's everything you need to know about the vehicle Elon Musk plans to use to set up a self-sustaining city on Mars.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

347K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Elon Musk sets date SpaceX will take humans to Mars

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has set 2029 as the year humans will make it to Mars aboard his company’s Starship rocket.The tech billionaire had previously hoped to make the first crewed missions to the Red Planet in either 2024 or 2026, but the development of the next-generation craft has fallen behind schedule.Delays have included Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lawsuit against Nasa for awarding SpaceX a multi-billion contract to develop Starship as a lunar lander, as well as Mr Musk’s decision to reprioritise towards the Starlink space internet project in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.SpaceX has already achieved a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CNET

Elon Musk Has New Estimate for When Humans Might First Step on Mars

Humanity's chances of setting foot on Mars before the end of the decade are beginning to fade as leading Martian transport developer Elon Musk has pushed back his target date for reaching the red planet again. In 2016, the SpaceX founder unveiled his grand ambition to set up a city...
ASTRONOMY
Page Six

Elon Musk and Grimes’ zodiac signs show ‘alien’ attraction and compatibility

When it comes to couples who are looking to the stars and dreaming big, there’s no celebrity pair that is quite as cosmic as the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and his on/off again “fluid” partner Grimes. While the pair dated officially for three years beginning in April of 2018, they’ve been apparently back and forth since September of 2021 after publicly breaking it off. Fantasizing about colonizing other planets across space and time—as well as joking about creating a lesbian space commune on one of Jupiter’s moons—the two have begun to spread their seed with two surrogate children: son X...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Mars#Behemoth
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a New Car to Expand Their Domination

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems determined to extend its dominance in the highly lucrative electric vehicle market. Chief Executive Elon Musk's firm wants to push its advantage over its competitors as much as possible. The timing is good: Legacy automakers like GM (GM) - Get General Motors...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Hints at Big Announcements Very Soon

Trilogy lovers will tell you that there are rules without which this one is doomed to failure. These rules are cardinal to keep the reader's attention until the end. It is necessary to install the recurring characters of the history. The hero is generally unlikely; then you have to build the tension. Basically this first part of the trilogy is structured as if it were a singular story with characters who must overcome obstacles while the perils of this quest are more and more threatening.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Study predicts Elon Musk will be the world's first trillionaire in 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2024, according to a new study Tipalti Approve released on Monday. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52,” the Approve report stated. “SpaceX generates massive incomes by charging governmental and commercial clients to send various things into space, including satellites, ISS supplies, and people.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Unveils Roadmap of His Next Revolutionary Projects

Little by little, Elon Musk is setting up the innovations to which he intends to devote himself in the next decade. No doubt galvanized by the success of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX, he sees things big. We can reasonably expect projects that are likely to surprise even his most fervent fans.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is working on releasing the third part to Tesla’s “Master Plan.”. Part One and Two have been important pieces of literature at Tesla that, in many ways, laid the path to the company’s success. On August 2, 2006, Musk published a...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy