Chris Rock ‘unfazed’ by Will Smith slap as he parties at glitzy Oscars bash

By Oli Coleman, Carlos Greer
 1 day ago

Will Smith’s shocking assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 didn’t keep the comedian from enjoying the rest of his night – he was spotted partying at best friend Guy Oseary’s annual bash.

Page Six spies say that while Smith, 53, stunned the world by slapping Rock, 57, across the face during the ceremony, Rock appeared “unfazed” by the incident as he hung out with pals later in the evening.

Even so, we’re told his fellow partygoers rallied around him to make sure “things didn’t get weird” if Smith also showed up at the party.

“You wouldn’t really know anything had happened,” an insider told us, adding that Rock was “hanging out, happy” and having a good time.

“He was talking about it, just saying it was crazy, but it didn’t seem to be bothering him at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRnuv_0es9ZA0Q00 Chris Rock was spotted at Guy Oseary’s Oscars bash after Will Smith slapped him at the ceremony. Getty; REUTERS

According to our source, Rock’s pals at the star-studded bash “kept an eye on the door” and “made sure they knew where he was at all times” to avoid an awkward run-in with Smith if he also arrived.

An Oscar organizer told us Rock left the awards show “immediately after he got off stage” and headed directly to the bash thrown by Madonna’s longtime manager.

“He was never planning to stay [at the ceremony after his appearance],” the organizer said. “He attended his best friend’s party.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtLZh_0es9ZA0Q00 Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Smith celebrated with wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Vanity Fair’s afterparty .

At the bash, Diddy exclusively told Page Six that the pair had already made up. “It’s all love,” he said. “They’re brothers.”

But our insider told us that Rock and Smith had not reconciled by the time Diddy made that comment.

“Chris and Will had not spoken,” they told us.

As Page Six previously reported, Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a bad joke about his wife’s bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” he quipped, comparing Jada’s extremely short hair to Demi Moore’s buzzcut in the 1997 movie.

Pinkett, who suffers from alopecia , was visibly irritated by the joke, and while Smith initially laughed it off, he immediately turned angry after seeing his wife’s reaction and stormed the stage to sock Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffbuB_0es9ZA0Q00
Sources told us Rock was thrown off after Smith stormed the stage and slapped him. Getty Images

Another source, who knows Rock, told us the comedian was thrown off and insisted his joke was not intended to hurt Jada.

“He’s a comedian. He does not have a bad bone in his body to hurt anybody like that,” the source said. “His jokes don’t come from a place of trying to hurt someone publicly. He’s even self-deprecating onstage.”

Reps for the stars did not get back to us.

