Bass Pro’s World Fishing Fair opening ceremony rescheduled

By Emilee Kuschel
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro’s World Fishing Fair has been rescheduled to begin on March 29th.

The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th, but was pushed forward due to incoming inclement weather.

Since the fair will not officially be open on Tuesday, the public is not invited to attend the fair until Wednesday, when the event begins.

World’s Fishing Fair in Springfield: what you need to know about traffic, parking, and other impacts

Bass Pro is offering people who live in the Ozarks a ticket to the entire fair for $10. Anyone who shows their military ID at the gate can purchase a five-day pass for $5.

Concerts feature Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, and more. Concert tickets are a separate price from admission to the fair.

Fifty percent of ticket sales will benefit conservation efforts. Bass Pro said all sales from military, veterans, and Ozarks residents will be donated to conservation efforts. All World’s Fishing Fair tickets can be purchased online at basspro.com/fishingfair .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

