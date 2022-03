KGVO News spoke on Friday at Health Department COVID 19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr for the most up-to-date COVID infection and hospitalization numbers. “We are definitely seeing falling cases in Missoula,” began Farr. “In fact, today we're only reporting 13 new cases in Missoula County and we only have 182 active cases, so that's great. We're definitely feeling like we have a little bit of room to breathe. Obviously, we don't want to say COVID is over and that this is the end of the pandemic because we never know if another variant is going to pop up, but at least we know that we're seeing a little bit of a quiet period for as long as it lasts.”

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 18 DAYS AGO